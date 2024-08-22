IT’S A PICKLE | City leaders spar over new ball courts

Tempers flared on the Gladewater City Council Thursday evening, centered on City Hall’s recent investment in a grassroots effort to transform Lake Gladewater’s tennis courts into a pickleball venue.

The project was originally estimated at $15,000 with fundraising spearheaded by a group of local pickleball enthusiasts led by Gladewater PD’s Tyler Sorrells. Gladewater’s elected officials unofficially signed-off during their April 18 meeting.

About three months later, the city announced a contribution of about $12,500 alongside $4,500 raised through donations.

“Who authorized the city to underwrite that project?” council member Rocky Hawkins asked Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith in the midst of his regular projects update Aug. 15.

According to Hawkins, other locals have projects and want to know how to get the city’s support for their efforts.

“Who said this to you?” asked council member Teddy Sorrells, father of Ofc. Sorrells. “What projects are you talking about?”

The Lake Board, Hawkins answered, along with churches, school groups and others.

According to Smith, the project falls under his purview as city manager. He and Mayor Brandy Flanagan discussed the city playing a part in the effort.

“I actually talked to you, Rocky,” Flanagan said. “You’re making a lot of innuendos. You 100 percent said ‘Yes,’ and it was in front of several other people.”

“I asked if it needed to be brought up in front of the city council,” Hawkins replied.

Smith countered Hawkins’ narrative.

“I said, ‘If there’s money in the budget we can utilize that… If there’s money in Parks & Grounds we can use that,” he said. “That budget’s not specific for everything that we buy.”

“For transparency, do you think those things should be brought up to the city council?” Hawkins asked.

Per Smith, “If you want to call me on the carpet, we can go do it in my office. You and I have had this conversation, and I’m not going to do that here in the council.”

Council member Sorrells said the Lake Board and others are welcome to bring projects to the council to inquire about funding assistance.

“We were all aware of the pickleball project,” he said.

Neither councilmen Sonny Anderson, Stoney Stone nor Michael Weber weighed in. Council member Kevin Clark was absent Thursday.

Hawkins asked to speak again before Flanagan wrapped up the discussion.

“We’re gonna move on from this conversation,” she said. “I’d like to apologize to our city manager. I know you’ve addressed this ad nauseum in private.”

– By James Draper