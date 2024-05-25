It’s almost rodeo time!

It’s Rodeo Time in Gladewater! The 87th Annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo rides into town June 5 – 8 at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena with many of the biggest rodeo stars in the PRCA and WPRA competing for top dollars and a trip to the National Finals.

All the high-flying action starts Wednesday, June 5, with a full night of Xtreme Bulls, followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo excitement Thursday, June 6 – Saturday, June 8. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the 87th Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo can be purchased online at GladewaterRodeo.com starting Memorial Day, May 27. General admission tickets are $18 for adults / $10 for kids (12 and under).

Reserved Seating is also available for purchase each night for $25 per ticket (all ages). Box seats will also be available to the public. Each box is sold per night for the entire box at a rate of $175 per box (boxes seat six people; individual seats are not available to purchase).

Proceeds from the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo go to funding scholarships for area students.

Plus, all active members of the military and first responders are eligible for special half-price tickets for Thursday night, June 8, available only at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Ticket Office with a valid ID.

The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located at 2502 W. Upshur Avenue in Gladewater and is directly in front of the rodeo arena. The ticket office will be open for ticket sales Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, June 5-8, from 8:30 a.m. through the time of the rodeo.

Registration forms for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (4-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are available online and must be submitted online to the Rodeo’s website from May 27 at noon – June 3 at midnight. The entry fee for the mutton bustin’ event is $25. Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.

The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 8 and under and ages 9 – 12. Two winners per age group will each win a $50 cash prize. No pre-registration is required.