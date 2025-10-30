It’s Double, double the candy with EMS Fest, Trunk or Treat on Friday

Last week’s stormclouds had a silver lining for local treat-or-treaters: their rain check for the 2025 Emergency Services Fall Fest has earned some interest ahead of Friday night’s fun.

Now set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 Halloween night, the event’s relocating downtown to Gladewater’s oil derrick and, in addition to the annual fare, it’ll coincide with the Trunk or Treat event hosted by Living Water Church nearby on Commerce Street.

After a rowdy forecast delayed the original plans last weekend, “We streamlined,” according to Gladewater Chamber Executive Director Lois Reed, tipping her hat to the church, which had already secured a blanket permit to temporarily close Commerce Street for its third annual family fun-and-candy event. “We’re not really partnering, but we’re going to be right there by Living Water. Kids can just have fun.”

Six bicycle prizes will be in the mix Oct. 31 thanks to local donors.

“The kids will sign up for them and at the end of our event we will award those bikes,” Reed added. Also, just recently, “I met in-person the real Spider-Man. He is going to come for photo ops and whatever,” she quipped.

Friday is an away game for the Gladewater (Go Bears!), Reed conceded, but she expects there will still be plenty of ‘littles’ around town ready to don their costumes and come out for free candy.

“It’s just a fun time.”

For more information or to contribute to the bike/candy pool, call Reed at 903-845-5501.

Meanwhile, the Gardens of Gladewater is hosting a Halloween Trick-or-Treat slash Trunk or Treat outing from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 (or, until the candy runs out!) on Friday. The grassroots event is centered on 108 N. Lee Dr.

“We hope you will join us in a safe place for children to have fun on Halloween.”