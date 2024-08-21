It’s Fall Sports Time!

This year’s Gladewater Fall Sports Special Section is going 100% digital. This allows us to reach more readers – we have 11k followers on our Facebook Page – and it gives our loyal advertisers a chance to get their mes-sage out to more potential customers.

Going digital also allows us to give you a better product – all photos are color and you can take it with you anywhere on your phone.

We hope you enjoy it and please let our advertising partners know you appreciate their support.