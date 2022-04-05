Jail inmate found dead of unknown cause

On Tuesday, April 05, 2022, Mark Wayne Stovall, 53 years of age, of Winnsboro,

Texas, was found unresponsive in his cell by Upshur County Jail Staff who were

conducting a scheduled cell check. Mr. Stovall, at the time was on medical watch.

Jail staff found Mr. Stovall unresponsive and immediately entered the cell and

began to preform CPR on Mr. Stovall.

EMS was summoned to the jail for the medical emergency. Jail Staff continued

CPR until they were relieved by EMS.

EMS was not able to revive Mr. Stovall and he succumb to the unknown medical

emergency.

Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton arrived at the jail and pronounced Mr.

Stovall deceased. The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the

investigation into the incident. Judge Betterton ordered the body sent to Tyler for

autopsy.

Next of kin has been notified.

Mr. Stovall was booked into Upshur County Jail on March 31 on a bond forfeiture

warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony.