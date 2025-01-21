Jan. 30th town hall emphasizes Gladewater’s business sector

A bit more than six months since Mayor Brandy Flanagan’s first Town Hall Meeting alongside Gladewater council members and municipal personnel, the next is set later this month.

After collecting residents’ input on a wide range of community issues July 25 (and acting on many of those points in the following months) the city’s Jan. 30 session is focused on small business and includes a Business Resource Fair for local entrepreneurs.

Flanagan announced the second meeting as the first concluded. It, too, will be located in the Gladewater Former Students’ Building at 2509 Hendricks St. and gets underway at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month.

The mayor’s official broad invitation to local small business owners, advocates and community leaders went out Jan. 3.

“This event is a great opportunity for us on council and with the city to engage with the community as we highlight the progress made in 2024 and discuss continued plans for 2025,” Flanagan announced.

One specific topic Jan. 30 will explore the city’s new commercial vacancy ordinance adopted in Fall 2024. Personnel from City of Gladewater Code Enforcement as well as the Gladewater Fire Marshal team will share information on the regulations.

“This interactive format will provide valuable insights and opportunities for the community to contribute to solutions that benefit us all,” Flanagan added. Likewise, “A key feature of this event will be showcasing local resources for business owners to empower and support the growing entrepreneurial spirit in Gladewater.”

The town hall will also feature booths from organizations including Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Administration alongside local lenders specializing in small businesses loans.

The still-new Gladewater Thrive & Connect business development and networking group has also been invited to setup a booth.

It’s open invitation, per Flanagan’s outreach to the business community: “At no charge to you, I invite you to join us by hosting a booth to showcase your services and resources,” she noted. “Your participation will be instrumental in connecting our community with valuable tools to foster growth and success.

Each booth space will include a table and covering: “Anything else must be provided by you with the target audience being small business owners wanting to grow their business.”

Anyone interested in a booth should contact Flanagan by Jan. 15 via mayor@cityofgladewater.com. Questions and RSVPs can also be directed to City Hall at 903-845-2196.

“Thank you for your dedication to supporting the Gladewater community. We look forward to collaborating with you at this impactful event.”