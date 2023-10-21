Jefferson beats Gladewater 42-21

On a night where the Gladewater Bears celebrated the Weldon Bumblebees with the 2nd annual Weldon game as they hosted the district leading Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday night.

Jefferson jumped out early in the 1st quarter to a 21-0 lead. But the Bears got some momentum back on their side when Hunter Brown found Kyron Wilson for a beautiful 74 yard touchdown pass to cut the Jefferson lead to 21-7 at the half. The Bears surprised the Bulldogs and successfully recovered a onside kick to begin the 2nd half and quickly scored as Kyron Wilson found the endzone himself to cut the Bulldogs lead to 21-14 early in the 3rd quarter.

Then the back and forth began. The Bulldogs would get a 1 yard TD to reclaim a 28-14 lead. But the Bears would answer right back with a Kyron Wilson 1 yard TD run to again cut the lead down to 28-21 with 4 mins left in the 3rd quarter. Jefferson would then add to their lead on the first play of the 4th quarter with a 1 yard TD run from quarterback Timyus Taylor to retake a 35-21 lead.

The Bears had their chances in the 4th quarter but couldn’t score and Jefferson came away with a 35-21 win.

The loss drops the Bears to 1-7 and 1-2 in district play. Gladewater will be on the road for their final road game of the season at Atlanta