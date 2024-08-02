Jobless figures rise slightly in East Texas

Unemployment figures for the East Texas area rose by half a percentage point in June compared to May, according to figures released by the Texas Employment Commission recently.

June’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent compared to 3.7 percent for May, according to the TEC.

There were 111,980 people employed out of a job force of 116,927 for June while in May, the number of people employed was 112,097 in a job force of 116,191.

Across the state, the civilian labor force reached a new record-high total in June, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth.

After adding 49,100 people over the month, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new high of 15,311,500 in June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate registered at 4.0 percent, which is 0.1 percentage point below the national unemployment rate.

The state’s seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment, which is estimated independently of the civilian labor force statistics and refers to the number of filled jobs within Texas, showed a decrease of 1,200 jobs—from 14,190,000 in May to 14,188,800 in June.

However, Texas’ nonfarm job count grew by 267,400 positions since June 2023. This reflected a 1.9 percent annual growth rate, which outpaced the nation by 0.2 percentage points.

“While there was a slight decrease in employment, the civilian labor force showed strong growth last month, adding nearly 50,000 Texans,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.

“With an unemployment rate below the national figure and an increasing labor force participation rate, we see a strong Texas economy and job opportunities for many Texans.”

Construction grew by 4.4 percent over the year, which outpaced the national growth rate by 1.5 percentage points. Construction added 5,100 jobs in June, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Private Education and Health Services added 3,900 positions over the month and Manufacturing added 2,500 jobs.

“Our civilian labor force of 15.3 million people in Texas continues to prosper and break records each month,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III.

“TWC and our workforce boards offer guidance and training to help Texans find job opportunities and pursue rewarding career paths.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9 percent in June, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.4 percent, and College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.7 percent.

“Texas employers are expanding thousands of job opportunities in the construction, private education and health, and manufacturing industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza.

“With strong year-over-year growth in these sectors, I encourage Texans to consider training for in-demand occupations in their communities.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision.