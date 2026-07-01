June’s state sales tax revenue totals $4.2 billion

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today said state sales tax revenue totaled $4.2 billion in June, 4.2% more than in June 2025. The majority of June sales tax revenue is based on sales made in May and remitted to the agency in June.

Receipts from the sectors mainly affected by business spending were mixed last month, with the construction and wholesale trade sectors coming in above their June 2025 totals, and the mining and manufacturing sectors falling below collections from a year ago.

From the large sectors driven primarily by consumer spending, remittances from the retail trade sector were once again up more than 3% compared with the same month a year ago, and remittances from the services sector increased by nearly 9%.

Within the retail trade sector, collections from electronic shopping outlets had the largest increase, showing a double-digit increase for the fourth consecutive month. Receipts from the general merchandise subsector were down approximately 2% compared to last June.

Receipts from restaurants were up 4.8% from a year ago, well above the rate of inflation for food away from home.

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2026 was up 6.9% compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58% of all tax collections.

Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $641 million, up 2% from June 2025;

motor fuel taxes — $336 million, down 2% from June 2025;

oil production tax — $736 million, the largest monthly collections on record, up 82% from June 2025;

natural gas production tax — $212 million, down 1% from June 2025;

hotel occupancy tax — $74 million, up 9% from June 2025; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $163 million, up 2% from June 2025.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.