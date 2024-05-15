Jury convicts Upshur County man of sexually assaulting children

Judge’s sentencing pending for Bartram

Walter Robert Bartram II, 50, of Upshur County, was tried in the 115th District Court May 14 on multiple counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault with the same child under the age of 14, according to a press release from Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd.

“Additionally, the defendant was tried for multiple counts of Sexual Assault of another minor child,” Byrd reported. “Both children were family members, but to protect the identity of the victims their names will not be released.”

With both cases consolidated for the trial, jurors returned their verdict early Tuesday evening, finding Bartram guilty on seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Assult of a Child under 14 and five counts of Sexual Assault.

The defendant remains in Upshur County Jail while sentencing is pending – the defense has asked District Judge Dean Fowler to sentence Bartram, and prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentences allowed by law.

According to the release, local law enforcement learned of the crimes when one of the victims came to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2020, to report they had been sexually abused by the defendant. The investigation ultimately lead to the identication of the second victim. Bartram’s offenses, including multiple assaults of each victim, date back to 2006 to 2011.

At trial, both victims testified against the defendant, their individual statements helping corroborate testimony.

“Both victims were brave,” Byrd reported, “and while moving forward in life they, too, still deal with the pain and hurt these horrific crimes caused both of them and have impacted their lives forever.

“We are extremely thankful to our citizens that served on the jury and worked hard to see justice was done.”