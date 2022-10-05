Kathryn Hasler Rhodes Mitchell, on the morning of Oct 3, 2022, passed away peacefully. She was born February 7, 1950, to John A. Hasler and Georgia H. Warner in Houston. At 6 months old the family moved to Marshall where they reared 11 children.

In 1982, Kathy married the love of her life, Billy J. Mitchell. Together they reared their 3 sons in Marshall and White Oak. She is survived by her husband, Billy and their 3 sons: Donnie J. Mitchell and wife Sabra of Gilmer; Joe D. Rhodes and wife Kim of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and James M. Rhodes and wife Valeria of Houston.

Kathy is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Georgia Hasler, sister Lynette O’Conor, brother John Hasler, nephew Dustin Young and sisters-in-law, Bobbie Nell Franks, and Kellie Hasler.

Her surviving sisters are Marion Hudspeth and husband Milton of Zavalla, Texas, Angie Cole and husband Steve of Stuart Beach, Florida; Khris McTyre of Marshall and Clara Searcy and husband Tommy of Pittsburg.

Her surviving brothers are Greg Franks and wife Charlene of Marshall, Larry Hasler and wife Karen of Shasta Lake, California; Mike Hasler and wife Debbie of Marshall, Texas; and Tony Hasler of Diana. Kathy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is also survived by her lifelong and very special friend of 66 years, Regina Agent and her daughter Dara Agent Thurman, both of Marshall, who loved and supported her, without judgment, her entire life.

Kathy loved people and had a gift of “gab,” which led her to become a cosmetologist for over 30 years. She loved family gatherings and reunions and will be missed by all.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of friends and family will be held to celebrate the life of Kathy in the Fellowship Hall at White Oak Baptist Church, 117 S. White Oak Road, White Oak, Texas. Internment services will be handled by East Texas Funeral Home.