KC board to name presidential finalist at April 20 meeting

The Kilgore College Board of Trustees will meet Monday, April 20, to name the sole finalist for the position of president of Kilgore College as part of the college’s ongoing presidential search process.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Stewart McLaurin Administration Building, 895 Ross Ave., in Kilgore, and is open to the public.

During the meeting, the board is expected to take action to approve and designate the finalist.

The selection follows a comprehensive search process that included a broad-based committee, which reviewed approximately 80 applications and narrowed the pool to four finalists. The KC Board of Trustees later narrowed the field to two finalists.

The process also included four public finalist forums and input from faculty, staff and community members who attended in person or via Zoom. The board will make the final selection of the sole finalist.

An executive session is also scheduled in accordance with Texas law to discuss personnel matters related to the presidential search. The board will reconvene in open session to consider action.

The selection of a sole finalist marks a key step in the presidential search process, with additional steps to follow in accordance with state requirements and board procedures.