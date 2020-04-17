KC Foundation will release more than $600K in scholarships

The Kilgore College Foundation has reviewed endowment levels and will release more than $600,000 in scholarships to students for the 2020-21 academic year.

To apply for scholarships, students must complete a General Scholarship Application, available at www.kilgore.edu/scholarships.

Students must also complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by visiting https://studentaid.gov/.

Some scholarships have specific criteria, but many scholarships have basic criteria that most students would meet.

The priority scholarship funding date is May 1, 2020.

“I am very appreciative of our generous donors and the KC Foundation for their continued support of our students,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC President. “This release of scholarship funds will allow many of our students, some who were uncertain of their ability to either start or continue their educational journey, to continue to pursue their individualized career goals and dreams.”

For more information on applying for scholarships at KC, contact Sonya Olvera, Financial Aid Scholarship Coordinator, at 903-983-8183 orsolvera@kilgore.edu.

For information on donating to or endowing a scholarship, visit https://giving.kilgore.edu/ or contact Amber Kinsey, Scholarships and Alumni Relations Specialist, at 903-988-7523 or akinsey@kilgore.edu.