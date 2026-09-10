KC pauses for 9/11 commemoration on 25th anniversary Friday

Press Release

Kilgore College will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with “Remembering9/11: Reflection & Conversation,” a public event featuring 9/11 survivor and author Michael Hingson at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Dodson Auditorium.

Hingson, who is blind, will share his firsthand account of escaping the World Trade Center with his guide dog, Roselle, by descending 78 flights of stairs to safety. He will reflect on their experience that day and the lessons in trust, preparedness and resilience that followed, while honoring the memory of the 2,977 people who were killed in the attacks.

Hingson later chronicled his experience in the book “Thunder Dog: The True Story of a Blind Man, His Guide Dog, and the Triumph of Trust at Ground Zero,” which recounts his partnership with Roselle and their journey out of the World Trade Center.

Following the program, Hingson will sign books from 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. at Watson Library, where visitors will also have an opportunity to experience KC’s special 9/11 Memorial Exhibit. Copies of “Thunder Dog” will be available for purchase at the book signing.

KC will also provide one free Braille copy, while supplies last, to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Braille copies may be requested at the book signing or in advance by emailing KC911@kilgore.edu.

The Sept. 11 program is part of KC’s observance of the 25th anniversary of the attacks and will provide the East Texas community with an opportunity to remember those who were lost, recognize the courage and sacrifice associated with that day and reflect on its lasting impact.

KC is also currently hosting a 9/11 Memorial Exhibit at Watson Library in conjunction with the anniversary observance and continuing through Sept. 18.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and features community stories and reflections, an educational exhibit, photographs and artifacts related to the World Trade Center, including an actual piece of the building recovered from the Sept. 11 attacks.

The exhibit incorporates personal reflections submitted by members of the community about where they were when they first learned of the attacks, what they remember about the day and how the events of Sept. 11 affected their lives.

Through the collection, KC hopes to create a space for remembrance and reflection while preserving firsthand memories for generations who were not yet born when the attacks occurred.

For additional information about the 25th anniversary observance, the memorial exhibit and reservations for the Sept. 11 public event, visit www.kilgore.edu/remember911.