KC president announces upcoming retirement, new focus on broader areas of education

Kilgore College’s Dr. Brenda Kays has announced her upcoming retirement as the ninth president of the East Texas educational cornerstone.

In an email to colleagues and friends last week, Kays noted she’ll continue to serve until February 28, 2026, before she wraps up her time in the college’s central chair after more than a decade holding the reins.

“During that time, I remain as committed as ever to supporting you and ensuring a smooth transition,” Kays wrote in a Sept. 10 shared by the college this week. “After that, I will cheer you on from a new vantage point, confident in the knowledge that Kilgore College is strong, vibrant, and ready for even greater things ahead!”

Before she was tapped in November 2015 to become KC president, Kays had already invested more than three decades in community college education. She reached Kilgore in January ’16 after serving as president of North Carolina’s from 2011.

“For more than forty years, I have dedicated my life and career to community college students, and that will continue well into the future. However, these last years here with you have been among the most rewarding and meaningful,” Kays wrote. “From my very first day on campus, I knew this college was something special. What makes it extraordinary is not the buildings, projects, or even the record enrollments; though those are impressive accomplishments we can all be proud of.

“What truly matters are the people: the students who arrive on our campus full of hope and determination, the faculty who dedicate themselves to inspiring curiosity and developing skills, the staff who support every detail that makes our mission possible, and the colleagues who motivate each other with their ideas, energy, and unwavering commitment to student success.”

According to Kays, following her retirement from KC, the next chapter of her life will including engaging in broader post-secondary areas such as policy, student success and workforce development.