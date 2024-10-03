KC will hold town hall meeting Oct. 14 in McLaurin Administration Building

The Kilgore College Board of Trustees and President Dr. Brenda Kays will host a town hall meeting Oct. 14 for residents of Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak, Kilgore, Overton, Leverett’s Chapel and West Rusk independent school districts.

The college administration encourages community members to attend and engage with their elected officials, as well as the college president.

“This event will provide a valuable opportunity to share insights and ideas regarding the future of Kilgore College,” Kays said. “Your participation is essential in shaping the direction of our institution, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts and contributions.”

The town hall – set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 – will be held in the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus, located at 895 Ross Ave.

Board members present will be Lon Ford (President – Kilgore, Central Zone), Jon Rowe (Vice President – Gladewater, North Zone) and Janice Bagley (Overton, South Zone).

For more information on KC’s community partnerships, visit www.kilgore.edu/community.