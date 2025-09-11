Kilgore College hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony Thursday

Kilgore College will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11, in the Devall Student Center Ballroom on the Kilgore campus. Guests are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m. The program will begin at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will highlight the role of aviation’s first responders and present a program placing attendees in the symbolic seats of passengers aboard the four flights involved in the attacks.

The event will recognize those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as others who lost their lives in the years that followed.

“Kilgore College is proud to host this important remembrance,” said Johnny Zackary, KC’s associate dean of public safety. “It is our duty to honor the courage, sacrifice and resilience shown on that day, and to ensure that future generations never forget the impact of 9/11. The community is invited to attend this solemn event of reflection, unity and remembrance.”

The ceremony is open to the public.