Kilgore College recognized to national list of top-performing programs

Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning, has ranked three Kilgore College programs as some of the best in the nation.

The research identifies top programs based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation, comparing 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

Intelligent.com implements a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each college/university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement.

KC was noted for its flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults or hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats. Experts at Intelligent.com assessed programs that help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, degree holders earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as masters, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.1% for those with a doctorate.

KC has been recognized for the following:

Best Online Fire Science Degree Programs | Ranked 7

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-fire-science-degree-programs/

Best Probation Officer Degree Programs | Ranked 7

https://www.intelligent.com/best-probation-officer-degree-programs/

Best Online Associate in Fire Science Programs | Ranked 12

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-fire-science-programs/

Best Community Colleges in Texas | Ranked 15

https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/texas/