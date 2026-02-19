Kilgore College to host retirement celebration for President Emeritus Dr. Brenda Kays

KC RELEASE — Kilgore College will host a come-and-go retirement celebration honoring the presidency of Dr. Brenda Kays on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Torrence Health Science Education Center.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the center, located at 1610 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore.

Guests are invited to stop by and celebrate Dr. Kays’ leadership and service to the college and community.

Dr. Kays will share remarks at 6 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public and will recognize Dr. Kays’ leadership and service to KC since she became president in 2016.

Upon announcing her retirement, Dr. Kays was named President Emeritus by the KC Board of Trustees in recognition of her service to the institution.

The event is designed as a casual gathering, allowing friends, colleagues and community members to greet Dr. Kays and wish her well as she concludes her service at KC.