LAKE GLADEWATER DAM | Genasys alerts help city keep residents aware in emergencies

In a perfect world, Gladewater’s dam will never merit a mention via the Genasys alert system.

A set of pre-scripted notifications have already been uploaded to the platform, though, just in case.

From the perspective of ‘Better safe than sorry’ or ‘An ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure,’ it takes just a moment to sign up for the local alerts.

That’s just one layer of the safety net, says Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons. Additional layers are in place on the city side, including knocking on doors if necessary, and more layers are advised for residents as well. Simple precautions could make all the difference in a variety of incidents.

“The idea to be totally prepared is to have all those layers of notification in place and pay attention.”

The dam is only one factor – one that’s now being diligently tended, monitored and, in time, mitigated as city leaders allocate funds to improve the 73-year-old structure at Lake Gladewater. Meanwhile, the Genasys system is tailored for mass advisories on everything from weather to water.

“It’s our primary notification system that we use in the City of Gladewater,” Simmons said, going back about three years. “The idea is to be able to type one message and send it to everybody through multiple options,” whether they opt-in for text, social media alerts, email, a phone call or a personal mix.

“When they sign up for Genasys, they can choose their alerts.”

To sign up, text GLADEWATER to 65513 or visit cityofgladewater.com/alerts to fill out a registration form.

The platform is tied into the National Weather Service’s polygon system to push alerts in a particular geography when and if a weather threat arises. Likewise, while there’s no imminent threat at the dam, the forecast is cloudy. It will continue to deteriorate with time, and related alerts (from standby orders to evacuation prompts) are primed.

“Any kind of alerting system or program, there’s several components. Number one is the individual themselves,” Simmons said. “You always need to be prepared, have a plan and pay attention.”