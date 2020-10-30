Last Chance CEU Webinars online for pesticide applicators

AgriLife Extension offers opportunity to make up for COVID-19 disruptions to events

A group of Last Chance CEU Webinars for pesticide applicators in Texas is being offered Nov. 1-Dec. 31 as a part of the Texas Range Webinar Series hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service unit of the Texas A&M University Department of Range, Wildlife and Fisheries Management.

Participants seeking Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units, CEUs, must pay a $10 fee online per webinar.

“We know some people are scrambling to find CEU hours due to COVID,” said Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi. “Hopefully offering this last chance opportunity to complete CEUs from their own computer any time in the next two months will help to scratch off up to five of the 15 CEUs private applicators need every three years and serve as an important educational opportunity.”

The webinars, CEUs and presenters will be:

Range and Pasture Application Technology – one general CEU – James Jackson, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Stephenville, who will discuss equipment needs and how to ensure the best control during herbicide applications.

Pasture Weed Management – one integrated pest management CEU – Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, who will discuss how to reduce weed and brush infestations in pastures, why it is important to take care of weed and brush issues, and how to stage yourself for success.

Range and Pasture Herbicide Update – one general CEU – Bob Lyons, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist, Uvalde, who will discuss a few of the newest herbicide products available for brush and weed management on rangelands.

What Vine is Growing on Your Fence? – one integrated pest management CEU – Barron Rector, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, Bryan-College Station, who will go through proper identifying characteristics of several common vines growing on fences and discuss control options for each.

Why Herbicide Treatments Fail – one general CEU – Clayton, who will cover common mistakes when applying herbicide that lowers the ability to control these unwanted species.

The webinars are accessed at Texas Range Webinar Series. Contact Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu for more information.