Latest dam inspection report shows the good, the bad, the unchanged

There’s been measurable progress at the Lake Gladewater Dam, but the aging structure’s deficiencies are progressing, too.

Much of the latest Dam Inspection Report is virtually the same as its predecessor. Key data points have evolved in a three-year span, however. The document’s also three times as large, including scores more annotated photos tracking changes at the dam, for better or worse.

“The City of Gladewater has taken noticeable steps to correct most of the operational and maintenance issues that have been identified in previous inspections,” according to engineer Andrew P. Wright of Schaumburg & Polk, “but the condition of the spillway, downstream slope and inoperable low flow discharge structures continue to maintain an overall poor rating for this structure.”

The 2025 report was included in the council packet for the group’s regular meeting March 19, set for ‘Presentation, Discussion and Acceptance’ early in the monthly session. Community members may comment as well, before or during the relevant agenda item.

Find the 2025 Dam Inspection Report below or click here to download. Download the 2023 report by clicking here.

The dam’s classification as a ‘high hazard’ structure is a key point for city officials as they pursue millions of dollars in grant funds to tackle the dam’s long- and short-term needs.

“The overall condition of the dam is poor condition with significant voids behind several of the spillway’s concrete panels, settling of concrete panels and water seeping through the panel gaps in some places,” Wright wrote in his opening summary to 2025 inspection report. “Some of the deficiencies noted in this report are maintenance related. Other deficiencies, such as the hydraulic inadequacy, will require more detailed analysis and design conducted by a Texas Licensed Professional Engineer.”

The more extensive photographic record takes the document from 26 pages in 2023 to 90 in 2025, including 160 photographs of the dam, its major sections, positive developments as well as its deficiencies.

Portions of the inspection report are identical to the last, which was the first major examination in years. Overall, Wright confirmed, the crest of the dam is in fair condition as is the upstream slope. The downstream slope is in poor condition as is the service spillway. The intake structure and walkway of the ‘Outlet Works’ are in good condition. The function of the dam’s low flow outlet could not be verified.

“The condition of this outlet is classified as poor as it was not operable at the time of the inspection.”

The emergency spillway and plunge pool are also in good condition.

Find more coverage in next week’s edition of the Mirror.

From the conclusion for 2025 (and 2023), “The owner of this dam may be liable for downstream damage in the event of a breach. It is the owner’s responsibility to maintain the dam in a safe condition in order to prevent loss of life and limit the potential for property damage,” Wright noted. “In addition, regular maintenance may reduce future rehabilitation and repair costs.

“This structure should be visually inspected every quarter by the owner or their representative and yearly by a Texas Licensed Professional Engineer. TCEQ should conduct an inspection every 5 years or as needed with any modifications or upgrades.”

Key requirements and recommendations from the 2023 & 2025 Lake Gladewater Dam Inspection reports include:

The owner should consider upgrading the capacity of the spillway or making modifications to the dam to ensure that this structure is capable of passing 75% of the (Probable Maximum Flood). Plans should be created, signed and sealed by a Texas Licensed Professional Engineer. Plans are also required to be submitted to TCEQ for approval prior to any construction taking place. Review and update the (Emergency Action Plan) and send an updated copy to TCEQ for review. Damage to the concrete spillway structure should be repaired as needed. Construction plans to repair the structure should be sent to TCEQ for review and approval. Test the low flow outlet. This structure should be inspected by a (Professional Engineer) when uncovered to verify appropriate operation and recommend repairs if needed. Create and implement an (Operation & Maintenance) plan to ensure this structure is maintained in an appropriate manner. Some items to consider in the O&M plan include:

Repair rutting on the crest of the dam Repair erosion on the intersection of slopes and crest Ensure there are no animals burrows present on this structure. If animal burrows or holes are detected, repair should occur immediately. Maintain dense grass coverage on slopes and crest of the dam. Remove undesirable vegetation from embankments such as tree, thick brush, and weeds. Tall grass should be mowed to facilitate frequent visual inspection of the dam.



– By James Draper