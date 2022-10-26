Lee-Bardwell Public Library set to open

After a long process of reconstruction, the Lee-Bardwell Public Library will hold its re-grand opening Nov. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m. Supply chain delays had caused the library project to take longer than expected. Plus the city has now hired a fulltime librarian. The new name includes recognition to Suzanne Bardwell, who before being killed in a Jan. 7, 2022, car wreck worked tirelessly to save the library following the 2021 severe snowstorm. While the city had doubts as to the library’s salvation following major roof and flooding damage, Suzanne saw the need for a place where everyone could come for free and learn and receive help. Suzanne raised over $85,000 in grant monies to replaced damaged furnishing so insurance money and city funds could be used on structural concerns. She also obtained free expert design help from library professional at the University of North Texas, which helped create a modern library facility. The new library will not only have paperback books but will be a multi-media center where citizens can make tele-help calls in private glass rooms to their doctor or social security administration or Texas Employment Commission, as well as check out video and audio books.

Photo by Jim Bardwell