Let the Good Times Roar | Gladewater Homecoming 2023

Gladewater High School Homecoming 2023 will be held Friday night prior to the kickoff between the Bears and Spring Hill.

The GHS Senior Homecoming Court includes Hadassah Balcorta, Emma Langford, Jaiden Eeds, and A’mya Belcher.

The court’s juniors are Melanie Perez and Gracie Sumner along with sophomores Ally Albright and Ella Williams as well as freshmen Paytin

Thompson and Kailey Kistler.

(Courtesy photos)