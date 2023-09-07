Let the Good Times Roar | Gladewater Homecoming 2023
Gladewater High School Senior Homecoming Court: Hadassah Balcorta, Emma Langford, Jaiden Eeds, and A’mya Belcher. GHS Homecomign 2023 will be held Friday night prior to the kickoff between the Bears and Spring Hill.
The court’s juniors are Melanie Perez and Gracie Sumner along with sophomores Ally Albright and Ella Williams as well as freshmen Paytin
Thompson and Kailey Kistler.
(Courtesy photos)
