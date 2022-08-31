Let’s Get Growing! USDA Hosting Virtual Urban Ag Forum

Join key U.S. Department of Agriculture leaders in Texas as they host a virtual Urban Agriculture Forum on Friday, September 2, 9:00-12PM CST via a virtual Microsoft Teams Meeting (with this link). The forum is free, and the public is welcome to attend. USDA is working to support urban agriculture as it plays an important role in growing not only fresh, healthy food, often where grocery stores are scarce, but also providing jobs and beautifying neighborhoods. “USDA is committed to working with farms of all sizes and in all locations, including those in urban areas,” said USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service State Conservationist Kristy Oates. “USDA is working to increase urban agriculture as it plays an important role in growing not only fresh, healthy produce, but also providing jobs, beautifying their neighborhoods, and offering access to fresh, healthy food in areas where grocery stores are scarce. This forum will help provide information and networking opportunities for existing and potential urban agriculture producers.” The forum, hosted by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), has a lineup of key speakers that will cover topics such as what’s new in urban agriculture, urban ag assistance from USDA, and partner opportunities for assistance. The speakers represent USDA, urban agriculture community-based organizations, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas Department of Agriculture and Prairie View A&M University. They bring a wealth of knowledge and resources for those looking to get into urban agriculture and those looking for avenues and direction to continue their existing urban ag enterprise. Urban agriculture includes the cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural products in urban and suburban areas. Community gardens, rooftop farms, hydroponic, aeroponic, and aquaponic facilities, and vertical production are all examples of urban agriculture. Tribal communities and small towns may also be included. Urban Agriculture Forum Agenda (pdf)

