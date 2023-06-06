Let’s RODEO!!!

The 86th Annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo begins June 7 and runs through June 10, with PRCA rodeo action every night. This Special Edition brings you information about those in the arena – world champion bull rider Don Gay providing all the color commentary and bullfighters Judd Napier and Wacey Munsell keeping the cowboys safe from harm.

And in the booth will be veteran announcer Greg Simas.

Check out the QR codes throughout this Special Edition to view how-to’s on Rodeo 101.

Click on the link below for the Gladewater Mirror digital rodeo program:

https://indd.adobe.com/view/31cebe11-cd71-4945-8296-a2ff32159360