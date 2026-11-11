This past Friday three old Marines with their wives met in a catfish place in White Oak, Texas. As we hobbled in we were seated in a booth, ordered food and drinks, and began what old warriors do, talk about the days of our youth. Nearly 60 years have passed since our time in war torn Southeast Asia serving in what history calls the Vietnam War. Indeed one of our little group still bears the scars of his two Purple Hearts. We were all wearing caps and shirts depicting our Marine Corps heritage. One of the wait staff picked up on this and asserted that he is attempting to enlist in the Corps. That began another discussion dear to the three of us. If that young man succeeds in his endeavor then he will continue the legacy of not only three old men who could leap tall buildings in a single bound 60 years ago, but all those that came before us. In fact, last year we celebrated our 250th year of service to the greatest country on earth.

As the evening progressed, we were probably a bit loud and I realized that many in this small restaurant were listening to us. When we rose to pay the bill and leave, the waitress approached and said, “Sirs, your bill has been paid.” She would not say who did this, only that they had already left. This had never happened to any of us before and to say that we were collectively dumbfounded would be an understatement. It occurred to me that the times have come full circle. It was unspoken by us but we could not help but compare the reception we received in the 1960’s to today’s appreciation. We’re still taken aback when someone at a gas pump or in a store thanks us for our service. Our only reply is , “While it wasn’t always a pleasure, it was and remains an honor. ”We owe a debt to whomever paid our tab. To the generous soul that did this kind act for three old worn out warriors, we wish you our heartfelt thanks.

Simper Fidelis,

Jim Jones