Library lassoes local artist for show-and-sale this week

His work is revered among the Gladewater Round-Up ranks, but Monty Graham’s repertoire goes far beyond the rodeo arena.

From horses, bison, and bulls to the cowboys, Native Americans, and vaqueros who prized them, the core of Graham’s artwork reflects a rich Western motif. Dozens of his works are currently on display at Lee-Bardwell Public Library – many pieces for sale – alongside the local artist’s sketches and selections for other genres, including comic treatments, military tributes, portraiture and more.

It’s a new program for the library, filling three rooms at 312 W. Pacific Ave. through June 7. Library Director Brandy Winn anticipates healthy traffic for the exhibit after it opened Friday evening with about 100 guests turning out for the diverse art.

“It went off without a hitch,” she said. “I know he sold several paintings. He donated a painting to the library as well.”

Graham approached her about the idea last year, eager to craft a new cultural activity downtown.

“We wanted to do something that was a little more sophisticated – we don’t have art shows and galleries often. Once or twice a year we have an art walk,” Winn said. “I said, ‘Absolutely, we can!’ He has amazing artwork,” but Graham no longer runs his local gallery to display it.

Coinciding with rodeo week ensures an influx of guests, especially with 10 years’ of Graham’s rodeo posters on display along ‘A Retrospective of Art’ spanning 60 years and selections of his pieces in private collections. Karen White is helping curate and host the showcase.

Broadly, Winn added, the exhibit serves to remind the community at-large about Gladewater’s artistic foundation.

“There are so many talented people in Gladewater – singers, artists, performers. There are people inside the city that have all these talents we want to showcase.”