Library lines up new activities for readers of all ages

Need a break, parents? Lee-Bardwell Library’s got you covered.

The facility’s first Parents’ Night is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

“This will be adults only, and we will have trivia, a movie and opportunities to either interact with other adults or to just be in a quiet space for a few hours,” per the library’s monthly newsletter. “We will also have finger foods available.

“We realize that this is Friday nights and there is football, but if the team has a bye week or you just don’t feel like being around tons of screaming high school football fans, we have a space for you!”

Meanwhile, the library’s first Kids’ Night event is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday, Oct 10.

“We will have snacks board games, movies, and some fun, interactive games. We only ask that if the child is under the age of 10, they also be accompanied by one parent or authorized adult.”

Among other upcoming and ongoing events at the library, Storytime’s back on the schedule. After attendance dropped for Thursday Storytime, library director Brandy Winn and clerk Dottie McCoy reorganized and launched their first Monday event earlier this week.

Coinciding with Gladewater ISD’s opening in the four-day schedule, the reading sessions will continue every Monday at 11 a.m. Likewise, Cozy Crochet and Craft Nights are set every other Tuesday – the first was Oct. 7 and the next is Oct. 21, beginning at 6 p.m.

“Anyone at any level of crochet is welcome, and we will have other crafts available. If you knit, cross stitch, embroider, or any other craft in which you can easily bring your supplies, please come and show us. We all love our hobbies and learning a new one may be what someone needs.”

The ‘Library Director’s Book Club’ is reading Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club” this month and will gather to discuss the book at 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

“We know that many of you have already read it and we welcome you to come join us and tell us what you think of it.”

For more information, contact the library at 903-845-2640 or visit @leepubliclibrary on Facebook.