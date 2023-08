What happens when 4,000 water balloons meet a fire truck full of water?

Well, kids at the Lee-Bardwell Public Library in Gladewater found out last Wednesday, August 9, as they celebrated the end of summer and Summer Reading Program.

The following reading program awards were handed out: Delano Brown and Cooper Waddle, Cameras; Coral Coulson and Lyndsay Tilton, Amazon Fires; Emma Brewer and Nick Brewer, Laptops; and Betty Flowers and Greg Marshall, Kindles