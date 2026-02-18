Library stacks up local, Texas authors for March 14 shindig

Fourteen authors are set for the spotlight at Lee-Bardwell Library March 14, and one of the bunch made a swing through Gladewater last week.

In addition to anthologies, Chris Miller has multiple books on the shelves here thanks to library Brandy Winn’s new Texas, Local and Independent Authors section.

“They’re all fabulous. I love them,” Winn said.

She’s eager to officially open the new shelves during the 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meet the Authors event next month at 312 W. Pacific Ave. It’s been a labor of love for Winn and her staffers, hopefully one that puts another key Gladewater destination on the map, angling for a bit of book tourism.

“I just sent emails to everybody today,” Winn said excitedly Feb. 12. “I’m going to open the section. I want to introduce the authors.”

There’ll be time for questions, but she’s hoping the bulk of activity will be at the individual authors’ tables.

“I’m sure there will be questions. I just want this to be laid back and very casual.”

Miller was published for the first time in 2017, but he’s been writing much longer.

“The first one I self-published then I’ve been published with some independent presses for several years,” he said. “Then I got tired of sharing royalties with them,” sticking to the independent route.

“I got that close to having a film option once, but like most things with movies it fell apart.”

It’s not the kind of disappointment that’s going to slow down his typing. He has three active projects at the moment, some first drafts ready to be reworked and more story ideas he’s eager to jump-start.

“I’ve got about 20 books out there, varying from novels and novellas to small, trim pocket books,” Miller said. “I do a lot of suspense, action, crime, sci-fi… I’ve gotten known for horror along the way even though I’m known for other stuff.”

East Texas landmark scribe Joe Lansdale’s a favorite literary example, someone Miller admires and emulates.

“I certainly hope to achieve what he has someday.”

The library’s March 14 event will also include sales of the anthology “Bradonomicon” as a charity effort. Miller’s among the contributing writers.

A Winnsboro resident, he’s eager to interface with readers and fellow writers March 14.

“I really enjoy getting to meet people local to me,” he said. Book conventions aren’t as common in East Texas, and events in Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth don’t necessarily draw visitors from this region.

They’re fun, Miller said, but “I write about this area. It’s fun to meet the people you’re writing about and get to know them.”

The library’s current list of participating authors includes:

• Eric Butler – Horror

• Stephanie Chance – Nonfiction/Travel

• Shannon Christensen – Children’s Fiction

• April Coker – Christian, Romance, Mystery

• Kristi Copeland – Paranormal, Romance, Mystery

• Nathan Crockett – Dark Fantasy

• M. Ennenbach – Speculative Fiction, Horror

• Rocky Hawkins – Biographic

• Patrick C. Harrison III – Horror

• Chris Miller – Horror, Thriller

• J.L. Moore – Mystery, Thriller

• Glenna Riddle – Paranormal, Romance

• Bart Tilton – Christian Fiction

• Anita Thomas – Children’s Fiction