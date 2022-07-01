LIFE SENTENCE OF UPSHUR COUNTY MAN UPHELD BY THE 12™ COURT OF APPEALS

The 12th Court of Appeals issued a ruling today affirming the Life Sentence of Joshua David Verhoef.

He was tried before an Upshur County jury on April 21, 2021 after pleading not guilty. The same jury heard evidence of over 20 criminal convictions including many felonies and assessed a life sentence as argued by the state. The defendant was on trial for striking and choking his girlfriend inside her home in the Union Grove Community.

The defendant was high on methamphetamines at the time of the assault. The victim was able to run to a neighbor’s home and asked they call 91 I. When Upshur County Deputies arrived, they along with the Texas Department of Highway Patrol Troopers made forcible entry into the victim’s home to arrest the defendant.

The victim had several noticeable injuries including marks on her neck consistent with being chocked and unable to breath. The defendant raised six points of error on appeal mainly arguing the evidence was insufficient for the jury to find him guilty and also that the jury instruction was flawed. All points of error raised were denied and overruled. The life sentence stands.