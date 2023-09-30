Lions fall to Indians, 61-7; host Harleton

The Frankston Indians rolled to a 61-7 win Friday over the Union Grove Lions.

The Indians started scoring early when running back Kaymon Davis scored after breaking a tackle.

But Union Grove roared back and took the lead 7-6 .

But that was the only scoring the Lions could mount as Frankston went on to score 55 unanswered points.

A.J. Donnell scored a touchdown, followed by a Conlan Lemay interception.

Tyler Rogers scored the next two touchdowns, from 50 and 40 yards out, in the first half.

The Lions will host Harleton this Friday at 7:30 p.m..