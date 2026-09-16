Little leaguer’s legacy leads more teams to town to help cancer patients

Saturday marked year three for the Brock’s Blessings Baseball Tournament, and it hit another major milestone as well – the effort has officially outgrown the Gladewater ballfields.

“Last year we had 58 teams registered. This year it’s 75,” says Paige Gumm. “We’re definitely growing.”

The fundraiser stayed true to its roots, of course, first packing the fields of the Gladewater Youth & Baseball Complex for the two-day event and sending overflow competitors down the road to Gilmer. Each year is spreading the word even further – the weekend’s furthest-traveled team came in from Idabel, Oklahoma, for Brock’s Blessings.

Gumm’s son battled Osteosarcoma from the age of six, but his love for the Grand Old Game never faltered – even after losing his arm to the disease, Brock played on.

He was mom’s hero and, gone all too soon, she founded a nonprofit in his name to bless others as Brock blessed her.

“The organization has been around for eight years. We’ve helped a number of people,” Gumm said. “We give back to other children, and their families, who are going through treatment.”

One those beneficiary heroes threw out the first pitch during Saturday’s opening ceremony. Welcomed to the field by Denver Thomas’ a capella rendition of the National Anthem, 17-year-old Spring Hill resident Kyndall Frederick kicked off this year’s festivities.

“She’s cancer-free right now,” Gumm said gladly.

Established in August 2019, Brock’s Blessings is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, “dedicated to supporting children suffering from childhood cancer, their families, and their caregivers.” The charity offers family assistance in a variety of ways, including monetary help with medical expenses.

“Our mission is to pay forward the kindness and support bestowed upon Brock by his community during his courageous fight.”

Each year, the tournament has continued to grow because of all the hard work from the foundation’s volunteers, says local baseball advocate Mike Holochuck.

“Everything we do out there this weekend is to honor Brock,” he told the assembled players, coaches, fans and families Sept. 12. “He played right here on this field. Did it with a smile every single day when he came out here.”

No one should have to face such a terrible disease, Holochuck added; the tournament’s participants are helping raise awareness and support for people in need throughout East Texas.

“That’s why we’re here. Baseball is such a small, small part of this,” he said, encouraging everyone to keep the children and families in mind and in prayer for Brock’s sake. “We look forward for this to continue to grow, to continue to be a staple event here in East Texas.

“Remember Brock and everything that he stood for and means to the baseball community.”

Learn more, find help and support the effort at brocksblessings.com

“I am very humbled and thankful for the progress that we’ve been able to make in helping more childhood cancer families,” Gumm said, welcoming questions and support via 903-241-2114. “I’m just grateful that so many people come together for this event every year and make it such the big turnout that it is.”