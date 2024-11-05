Local ‘Angels’ effort brings more Christmas cheer to kids’ holidays

Community contributors made Christmas even more special for more than 250 local children last year, and the Darla’s Angels effort is on track for another successful giving season in 2024.

Darla Ferguson and Katie Ellis are spearheading the annual effort here, collecting donations of new clothing and gifts for kids in need. They’re also accepting monetary donations ahead of shopping trips to stuff stockings for scores of the community’s youngest residents.

“Right now we’re at 190. It’s all Gladewater,” Ferguson said, “newborns to seniors in high school.”

Gladewater ISD provides the list of names, and students can be added as last as Dec. 1.

This year’s effort kicked off in early September.

“You may think it’s too early to think about Christmas shopping, but not for Gladewater’s Angel Tree,” Ellis announced on social media. “Last year we helped over 250 kids have a special Christmas that they otherwise wouldn’t get. All with your help!

“We box and wrap separately two pairs of pants, two shirts, a pair of shoes, jacket, socks, underwear and toys.”

Contributors can ‘adopt’ individual children (anonymously) and take on all of his or her shopping.

“We don’t give the names out because that’s confidential, but we give the sizes,” Ferguson noted.

She’s eager to give a shoutout to Gladewater’s police officers and firefighters for their hands-on assistance with the effort.

“The fire department and the police department, they help me deliver,” she said. Likewise, “Kids that need community service hours, they come and help me move stuff.”

Deliveries happen early in December – if possible.

“Last year we were delivering the week of Christmas. This year we would like to have it all delivered the first or second week of December,” Ferguson said. “We just take care of our kids.”

For more information or to contribute to the outreach, contact Ferguson at 903-841-3516 or Ellis at 903-738-5609.