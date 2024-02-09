Local candidates count down to filing deadline Feb. 16

Would-be office-seekers have just one more week to toss their hat in the ring for the Spring 2024 Election.

Early voting runs April 22-30 before Election Day polling Saturday, May 4. With a slew of city and school seats up-for-grabs this cycle, candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 to toss their hat in the pile.

There are three chairs in contention on the dais at Gladewater City Hall – five candidate applications have been picked up, but just three have been returned as of Friday afternoon, Feb. 9. Among those, incumbent Place 3 council member Brandy Flanagan has filed for the mayor’s seat, incumbent Mayor Scott Owens has filed for the Place 3 spot currently held by Flanagan and incumbent Place 2 council member Michael Weber has filed for re-election.

Candidate packets are available from City Secretary Judy Von Houten at Gladewater City Hall.

At Gladewater ISD, three spots are up, and the three incumbents have filed for re-election with no other candidate applications out in the wild. Corina Arevalo (Place 5), Danielle Budro (Place 6) and Jeff Cook (Place 7) are all seeking re-election as trustees.

Applications for office are available from Board Secretary Melissa Dennis at the GISD Administration Building.

In White Oak, there are also three seats on the May 4 ballot. Three application packets have been picked up, but none have been returned. The three available positions include mayor (Kyle Kutch is the incumbent), Place 4 (incumbent John Frazier) and Place 5 (currently held by Kevin Hood).

Candidate paperwork is available at White Oak City Hall.

With five business days left to file next week, White Oak ISD’s ballot currently has two contenders for two available posts: incumbent Donna Stagner is seeking another term in Place 6 while Ricky Bodovsky has filed for Place 7 (incumbent Dr. David Ummel has stated he’s not seeking another term).

Packets are available from the school’s administrative office and due back to Administrative Assistant Julie Bodovsky (married to the Place 7 candidate) by the general deadline at end-of-business Feb. 16.

Union Grove ISD’s next election cycle coincides with the November national election.