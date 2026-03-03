Local entrepreneurs egg-cited to host annual hunt April 4

The community’s annual egg hunt is taking shape for the first weekend in April.

Hosted this year by Gladewater Thrive & Connect, the free-for-all 2026 Gladewater Egg-Stravaganza is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Lake Gladewater.

“We want to make sure this is for the community,” James Reese told council members Feb. 19. Speaking for the Thrive & Connect networking group of entrepreneurs, “We want to bring the community out, make sure the families are having a great time.

“We want to make sure it’s safe as well. If there’s anything that anyone could do to help us, it would be great.”

Admission is free for all comers, and there are three age-specific egg hunts planned. The first, at noon, is tailored for children 3-years-old and younger; ages 4-7 will hunt eggs at 12:45 p.m. followed by 8-years-and-older at 1:30 p.m.

“Bring your baskets, invite your friends and come make sweet memories with us at Gladewater Lake,” the organizers announced. “This is one event you won’t want to miss.”

In addition to the egg hunts, the day will include local vendors, food trucks and a live DJ plus a variety of games for kids and photos with the Easter Bunny.

The organizers are recruiting vendors and sponsors for the event. There are a total of 40 vendor spots and five food truck spaces available; the sign-up deadline is March 20. For more information, email GladewaterThriveAndConnect@gmail.com.