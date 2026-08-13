Local students graduate from UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler recognized locals among its Summer 2026 degree candidates during commencement exercises Aug. 15 at the Herrington Patriot Center.

Graduation activities are set for 9 a.m. Saturday for the School of Nursing, College of Engineering and School of Health Professions followed by a 1 p.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Psychology and Soules College of Business.

Local honorees include from Gladewater:

• Marissa Blanco, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration; School of Nursing, Certificate, Nursing Informatics, Quality and Safety

• Caden Handorf, Soules College of Business, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences

• Jayden Molloy, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

From White Oak:

• Victoria Babineaux, Soules College of Business, Master of Business Administration

• Cristy Baker, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice

• Ethan Grammer, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Biology

• Kaycee Green, School of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

• Caitlin Jester, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• David Kelm, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner

• Skye Parr, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner