Local students graduate from UT Tyler

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The University of Texas at Tyler recognized locals among its Summer 2026 degree candidates during commencement exercises Aug. 15 at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Graduation activities are set for 9 a.m. Saturday for the School of Nursing, College of Engineering and School of Health Professions followed by a 1 p.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Psychology and Soules College of Business.

Local honorees include from Gladewater:
• Marissa Blanco, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration; School of Nursing, Certificate, Nursing Informatics, Quality and Safety
• Caden Handorf, Soules College of Business, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
• Jayden Molloy, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

From White Oak:
• Victoria Babineaux, Soules College of Business, Master of Business Administration
• Cristy Baker, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice
• Ethan Grammer, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Kaycee Green, School of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Caitlin Jester, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• David Kelm, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
• Skye Parr, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner

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