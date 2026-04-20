Local voters weigh in on school bond, P5 trustee

Early voting gets underway today with one contested Gladewater ISD School Board race on the ballot alongside a Yes/No for the school’s $8.1 million bond issue.

Simply put, voter approval of Prop A enables GISD to issue 15-year bonds to fund a variety of capital projects (building and safety upgrades, school bus purchases and improvements, etc.) within the district’s existing credit.

Consequently, “This can be done without increasing the current tax rate for homeowners, landowners or businesses,” according to school officials.

Meanwhile, incumbent trustee Cori Arevalo faces a challenge from candidate Emily Anderson for Place 5 on the GISD School Board.

Closed Tuesday (April 21 is San Jacinto Day), early voting at Gladewater City Hall continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 22-24, and resumes at the same time Monday and Tuesday, April 27-28, before 12 hours of Election Day polling from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2.