Locals launch adopt-a-highway clean-up for Valdetero Saturday morning

Marsha Valdetero prized Gladewater and devoted decades to the community – locals will honor the late Gladewater Chamber of Commerce dynamo once again Saturday in an effort that would be near and dear to her heart.

Signage has already been erected on Hwy. 271 noting a 2-mile stretch of the highway’s been adopted in Valdetero’s name. The kick-off and first litter clean-up begins at 8 a.m. July 13 at 807 S. Tyler St.

Valdetero died in late December 2021 at 74 years-old. The public’s invited to join in Saturday as community leaders officially the roadway in her name and the chamber’s.

“Marsha loved Gladewater so much and served chamber manager over thirty years,” organizers announced. “Please help us keep downtown litter free!”