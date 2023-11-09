Lots to do this weekend in Gladewater

Holiday Open House among full weekend

Gladewater’s Holiday Open house (and the Jolly Old Elf’s 2023 debut) is set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 11.

The evening is co-hosted by Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and the City of Gladewater in conjunction with downtown’s retailers, restaurateurs and other stakeholders.

The event opens with the lighting of downtown’s Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by a night of holiday shopping alongside an array of food trucks, hot chocolate and a children’s play area. The evening will also feature carriage rides. For more information, contact Lois Reed at Gladewater Chamber of Commerce at 903-845-5501.

Veterans luncheon on tap at GFSA

The Gladewater Former Students’ Association will treat local vets to a pulled pork luncheon Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

The complimentary meal is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the GFSA building at 2509 Hendricks St. and visitors are welcome to join and celebrate the veterans’ service. Guest tickets are $10 per person and help offset the cost of treating the former service members.

In addition to lunch, the day’s program will include patriotic music and a guest speaker as well as a drawing for a TV and a gift card.

Veterans are asked to register for the event through either City National Bank or Austin Bank. Additional visitors can purchase their tickets at the same locations. For more information, call 903-780-1375.

Take aim at Lions’ turkey shoot

Gladewater Lions Clubs annual Turkey Shoot & Gala Bake Sale is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gladewater Airport – hit the target, win a turkey. Eight shots cost $7 at the Nov. 11 event, and rifles will be furnished to all shooters. There’s a limit of one turkey per household. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Nov. 18.