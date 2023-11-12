Luana Howell draws challenger

By Phillip Williams

A contest developed last week in the 2024 race for Upshur County tax assessor-collector, and a county constable announced he won’t seek re-election next year.

Samantha Caffey, chief deputy of the tax office, filed Nov. 1 to run against incumbent Luana Howell, who filed the next day to seek re-election to a third term. Howell said Caffey has been her chief deputy since June 2020.

Precinct 3 Constable Ronnie Mitchell announced Oct. 31 he won’t seek re-election. Gilmer police officer James Casey had filed to run for his seat.

Three candidates have announced for sheriff–incumbent Larry Webb, seeking re-election to a third term, former Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case, and Brandon Williams, a former Upshur County sheriff’s reserve deputy.

The candidates listed above have filed who their campaign treasurers will be with County Election Administrator Lory Harle’s office. The filing forms don’t show which, if any, political party the candidate belongs to.

All current Upshur County elective officeholders are Republicans. The GOP and Democratic primaries are in March, and the general election is next November.