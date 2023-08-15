Man, 21, critically-injured in vehicle/pedestrian wreck on Hwy. 80

A 21-year-old man with special needs was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 80 near Lake Devernia Tuesday morning.

Critically-injured, the man was air-flighted to an area hospital for treatment. Details are limited as officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety continue to work the incident, assisted by Gladewater emergency personnel and others.

According to Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman, the victim was hit on the highway shortly before 6:30 a.m. and first responders were dispatched soon after.

“We just helped them zet up the landing zone,” Freeman reported, and the helicopter transported the man toward Tyler. “He lived at the group home out there on Woodbine, mentally-challenged. DPS is working and don’t know if he’s going to make it.”