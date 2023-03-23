Man and Woman of the Year named

The Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s big night – the 92nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet – was held Thursday night with Jon Keller and Judy Van Houten named Man and Woman of the Year.

Other awards presented were for “Educator of the Year,” “Marilyn Godfrey Volunteer Award,” “Youth of the Year” and “Business of the Year.”

Pick up next week’s commemorative special section in the Gladewater Mirror to see who all won and who all attended the banquet.

Farrell Alexander assumed the chamber president’s duties at the conclusion of Thursday’s affair, as Lois Reed moved to chairman of the board. Other officers in 2023 will include Jon Keller, first vice president; Marsha Byrd, second vice president; and Jim Bardwell, treasurer.