Man indicted for murder using maul

The Upshur County Grand Jury recently indicted Craig Allen Smith on a charge of murdering his wife Feb. 26, District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office announced Monday.

The May 2 indictment against Smith, 40, of Gilmer, alleges he struck Vennessa Smith, 41,”with a splitting maul multiple times” in the face or head, official sources said.

Gilmer Police Chief Lana Davidson said the suspect was arrested after the woman’s body was discovered at her home. Vennessa Smith’s mother, Ruth Ann Hughes, has said on social media that her daughter was attacked with a log splitter.

Davidson said police responded about 1:43 a.m. Feb. 26 to the 800 block of North Street “in reference to a suspicious person.” They made contact with Craig Smith, who matched the description of the individual, the chief said.

“Through the course of the officers’ investigaton,” Vennessa Smith’s body was found at her home at the nearby intersection of Walnut and Allen streets, the chief said.

Craig Smith remained in county jail in Gilmer under $1 million bond,.

Smith’s was among 33 indictments, eight of them sealed, which jurors returned in Gilmer May 2, the prosecutor said.

Defendants, charges, and bond information in the other open indictments were as follows:

Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 42, of Gladewater, was charged in a single indictment with felony injury to elderly individual and misdemeanor assault/family violence.

Accused of committing the offenses March 25 she was freed on $4,000 bond.

Mikki-Ton Elaine Parker, 43, of Gladewater, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Nov. 22, 2022. She was freed on $25,000 bond.

William Hughston Anderson, 17, of Gilmer, aggravated sexual assault of a child last Dec. 27. He remained in county jail in Gilmer under $75,000 bond.

Aaron Wesley Stracener, 43, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) on Feb. 22. He remained in county jail under $85,000 bond.

Christopher Vanwert, 37, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) on Feb. 22. He was freed on $85,000 bond.

Hope Nicole Wadlington, 26, of Gilmer, driving while intoxicated with child passenger on Feb. 24. She remained jailed under $10,000 bond.

Matthew Ryan Robertson, 34, of Big Sandy, assault/family violence–occlusion on Feb. 2. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Michael William Ebneter, 39, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion on March 16. He remained jailed under $25,000 bond.

William Paul James II, 31, of Gilmer, was charged in a single indictment with felony injury to a disabled person and misdemeanor assault/family violence.

He is accused of committing both crimes March 16 and remained jailed under $25,000 bond.

Zachary Lawrence Tollett, 24, of Hawkins, “publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material” last Oct. 17. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Shaun Michael Brown Jr., 19, of Gilmer, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on Jan. 21. He remained jailed under $50,000 bond.

Travis Glen McLaughlin, 38, of Cove, Ark., aggravated assault with deadly weapon on March 15. He remained jailed under $100,000 bond.

Ronald Curtis McGee Jr., 47, of Winnsboro, was charged in separate indictments with burglary of habitation and unlawful possession of firearm by felon, both on March 2.

He remained jailed under $25,000 bond on the burglary charge, $35,000 on the possession charge.

Jeremy Chas Striegler, 45, of Longview, burglary of habitation on March 2. He remained jailed under $25,000 bond.

James Edward McFadden Jr., 58, of Mt. Vernon, unauthorized use of vehicle last Nov. 14. Although he posted $10,000 bond, he remained jailed on other charges.

Carla Denise McKnight, 49, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 25, 2022. She was released on $30,000 bond.

Corinna Alcorta Medrano, 48, of Longview, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Dec. 8, 2022. She was freed on $20,000 bond.

Tracy Mae McKinney, 58, of Winona, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 3, 2022. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Haley Ann Rawls, 35, of Kilgore, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan 3, 2022. She was freed on $25,000 bond.

Candice Dianne Mochman, 39, of Quitman, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on June 9, 2022. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Donald Hugh Peoples Jr., 47, of Diana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Dec. 18. He was freed on $10,000 bond.

Albert Aaron Griffith, 37, of Ore City, was charged in separate indictments with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and aggravated robbery, both on March 10.

He remained jailed under bonds of $10,000 on the drug charge, $75,000 on the robbery charge.

The identity of anyone charged in the sealed indictments wasn’t released beecause no arrest had been made in those cases, said Byrd.

They included, his office said, four for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and one each for assault/family violence with previous conviction, criminal mischief, assault/family violence–occlusion and unauthorized use of vehicle.

– By Phillip Williams