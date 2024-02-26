Man jailed on $1 million bond in Gilmer woman’s murder

A Gilmer woman is dead and a 40-year-old man was incarcerated in Upshur County Jail on a $1 million bond for her murder.

Gilmer Police Department confirmed Vennessa Smith’s death in a 1 p.m. press release posted to social media Monday afternoon, declining to comment further in the midst of the continuing case.

According to the release, Gilmer PD officers were in search of a ‘suspicious person’ when they responded to the 800 block of North Street at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 26. They made contact with Craig Allen Smith, 40, who matched the description in-hand.

The investigators later discovered the 41-year-old victim deceased in her residence.

“Craig Smith was arrested and transported to the Upshur County Jail,” Gilmer PD reported.

In addition to the million dollar bond for the murder charge, judicial records show Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter set Smith’s bonds at $20,000 for an outstanding warrant for assault / family violence (impeding breath or circulation) and $10,000 for failure to identify as a fugitive (giving false information), a Class A misdemeanor.

Per Monday’s release, “At this time Gilmer Police Department will not be releasing further information as this is an ongoing investigation.”