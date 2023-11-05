Man sought in double homicide

According to Upshur County sheriff’s officials, on November 4, at approximately 11:42 pm, Upshur County Deputies, along with Gilmer Police Officers and Texas State Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at at a home in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 271 South, near Bluebird Road.

Upon arrival Deputies found two persons deceased, victims of apparent gunfire. They are identified as Mandy Ray, 35 years of age, of Gilmer, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 years of age, of Gilmer.

Witness statements at the scene provided information that has led to the issuing of a capital murder arrest warrant for Alvin Charles McKnight, 41 years of age, of Gilmer, in connection with the case. McKnight is a black male, 6ft. 5in. tall, weighing

approximately 280 pounds. He is described as having braided hair with blond highlights and is physically muscular in build.

McKnight is reported to have several relatives and friends in the Upshur County and Gladewater area. Anyone seeing this person is asked to not confront this individual, but to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Suspect McKnight and victim Dermetrica Waters had lived together until recently, and this case is considered an incident of domestic violence.

Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter pronounced the victims dead at the scene and ordered autopsies for both victims.

Sunday morning Gladewater issued the following alert:

Alert: Suspect Wanted, may be in area. Suspect: Alvin McKnight Jr. AKA: “Pookie” DOB: 06/25/1982 Black Male

Wanted for capitol murder in a double homicide that occurred last night on 11/04/2023, just north of Gladewater in Upshur County.

The Suspect truck was located in Gladewater by the Gladewater Police Department on Tenery St. Last location from cellular device was pinged near Gay Ave as of early this morning and is now unavailable.