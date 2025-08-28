Manhunt suspect found dead in Smith County Thursday

UPSHUR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT RELEASE

[UPDATED, Aug. 29: The suspect was found in Smith County. He died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, per reports.]

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is in an active manhunt for Lucas Stevens, white male, 31 years of age, large build, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He has been last seen in the Scrub Pine Road and Weeping Willow Road area in Upshur County.

This individual is armed and dangerous.

Stevens is wanted for several felony acts and his actions today indicate that he is desperate. He has broken into homes and stolen firearms and vehicles at different points today.

Do not approach him if he is spotted, but call 911 or contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.