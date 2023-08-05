Mark Your Calendars: State sales tax free weekend set for Aug. 11-13

The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 11, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 13. Many local schools started classes ahead of the sales tax holiday.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Qualifying items:

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy most footwear and clothing (sold for less than $100) tax free. You do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate.

The exemption applies to each eligible item sold for less than $100, and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy.

For example, if you buy two shirts for $80 each, each shirt qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.

Items That Do Not Qualify:

The following items do not qualify for exemption during the sales tax holiday:

l items sold for $100 or more

l clothing subscription boxes

l specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear

For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption.

l Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

l clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

l items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

l jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

l computers

l software

l textbooks

l certain baggage items

l unspecified school supplies

l Face Masks

l Cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing and are exempt from sales tax during the upcoming Sales Tax Holiday.

The statute specifically excludes special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use and that is not normally worn except when used for the activity. Industrial or medical grade masks (e.g. N95 or other masks designed as personal protective equipment) or other similar personal protection equipment are not exempt during the sales tax holiday.

If a cloth or disposable fabric face mask is sold with a filter, the mask is exempt during the holiday; however, replacement filters are taxable.

Backpacks

During the sales tax holiday, student backpacks sold for less than $100 are exempt from tax.

The exemption includes backpacks with wheels and messenger bags. You can buy up to 10 backpacks tax free at one time without giving an exemption certificate to the seller.

Baggage Items That Do Not Qualify

The following items do not qualify for this exemption:

l framed backpacks

l luggage

l briefcases

l athletic, duffle or gym bags

l computer bags

l purses