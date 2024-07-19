Mayor hosting town hall meeting

Gladewater’s Brandy Flanagan has set her first ‘Mayor’s Town Hall Meeting’ for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25 – it’s a “pivotal” kick-off alongside other city council members, a new outreach “dedicated to the progress and unity of our community.”

Billed as #MovingForwardTogether, the event in the Gladewater Former Students Association Building aims to be an open forum in which community members can discuss issues, ask questions and share their perspectives and concerns.

“Join us for an open dialogue to shape the future of Gladewater,” Flanagan stated, inviting questions in advance to mayor@cityofgladewater.com as well as in-person at next week’s gathering at 2509 Hendricks St. “This gathering will be an opportunity to engage directly with city leaders and staff, addressing pressing issues and fostering a collaborative spirit to propel Gladewater forward together.”

Elected and installed in May, Flanagan is the first woman chosen to fill the center seat on the dais at City Hall in the city’s 150-plus years. Community feedback and public participation were key elements in her time as a council member and in the recent campaign.

“Whether you have questions, ideas, or simply want to be informed, your presence and participation are crucial,” Flanagan added. “Let’s work as a team to shape the future of Gladewater.”

For more information and updates, visit tinyurl.com/GladewaterTownHall240725